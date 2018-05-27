2 believe to be squatters die in New Jersey vacant building fire

Eyewitness News
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two people, believed to be squatters, died in a vacant building on Saturday night after it went up in flames.

Emergency personnel responded to the boarded-up and condemned structure in New Brunswick shortly before 10 p.m.

Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control - they found the victims on the second floor.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental - two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

