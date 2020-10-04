2 bicyclists struck, injured by SUV during protest in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6766113" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed Sunday closing nonessential businesses and schools, including dining, in nine New York City zip codes.

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- Video was released Sunday morning of an incident Saturday night where protesters on bicycles were struck by a speeding vehicle.The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. on 25th Street and Fifth Avenue.The group of bicyclists said they were protesting to get people to register to vote.At least one witness claims the black SUV accelerated while approaching the bikers. That witness also claims that a passenger in the SUV shouted a racial slur.The two bicyclists who were struck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The driver left the scene.----------