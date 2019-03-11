2 black boxes recovered from deadly Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

EMBED <>More Videos

2 black boxes recovered from Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Ethiopia's state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reports that two black boxes have been found after a deadly Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

An airline official, however, tells The Associated Press that the box is partially damaged and that "we will see what we can retrieve from it."

The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak to the media.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday en route to Nairobi.

China says two United Nations workers were among the eight Chinese nationals killed on the Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang says the other Chinese passengers included four who were working for a Chinese company and two who had travelled to Ethiopia for "private matters."

Germany's foreign ministry confirmed that five victims of the crash were German citizens.

All in all, 35 countries had someone among the 157 people who were killed.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
us worldplane crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
United plane from Newark catches fire, lands in Houston
2 men extricated from overturned car after Brooklyn crash
Recall of some Chef Boyardee microwaveable meals
AccuWeather: Windy Monday
2 detained in connection with girl's body found on hiking trail
No shooter found after police swarm hospital in Westchester County
Accused lookout in robbery that led to NYPD death due in court
Show More
House fire kills 2 women in Patchogue, man pulled to safety
Police: Man robs woman in doorway of Bronx apartment
Numerous residents evacuated after Queens transformer fire
Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at zoo
More TOP STORIES News