2 boats collide in fatal crash in Suffolk County

GREAT SOUTH BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was killed and two people were injured in a boat crash on Long Island Sunday.The incident happened in the Great South Bay when according to Suffolk County police two boats collided just before 3 p.m.Authorities say a passenger in one of the boats, 25-year-old Zachary McCarthy of Lindenhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene.The operators of the two boats were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.Both boats were impounded for safety checks.