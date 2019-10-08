2 brothers found dead in apparent murder-suicide on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a murder-suicide involving two brothers in Manhattan.Their bodies were discovered inside a 15th-floor apartment in the Fredrick Douglass Houses on 104th Street on the Upper West Side.One of the victims' daughters requested a wellness check because she had not heard from her father in several days.When officers arrived around 7:30 p.m. Monday, they found the men unresponsive.Inside, investigators found a 65-year-old man with stab wounds to his head and hands, and a 60-year-old who appeared to have hung himself.However, an investigation into their causes of death is still ongoing.EMS technicians pronounced both men dead at the scene.So far, police have not named the victims.----------