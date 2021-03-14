2 injured after gunfire exchange on Major Deegan Expressway

Police responded to a report of a shooting just after 5 a.m. on the Major Deegan Expressway near exit 5 in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
They say a 24-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.
A 25-year-old man was also shot in the leg and taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
According to a preliminary investigation, officials say near exit 5 in the southbound lane, a dark SUV began exchanging gunfire with a Mercedes Benz driven by the female victim.
The male victim, who was driving a third car, was not the intended target.
There's no description of a suspect at this time.
