A train bound for New York's Penn Station experienced a mechanical issue when two of the cars separated near Albany Wednesday night, Amtrak said.The incident happened around 7:22 p.m. on board Amtrak Train 68, the Adirondack traveling from Montreal.There were no reported injuries to the 287 passengers or crew.Amtrak says the passengers are being transferred to another train to continue to their destination.The cause of the car separation is under investigation.----------