2 charged after group brutally mugs teen for his moped in Bushwick, Brooklyn

The attack happened Thursday around 5:45 p.m. in front of 718 Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.
Police said a group of five men threatened a 17-year-old at knifepoint as he sat on his gas-powered moped. They struck the victim with a metal pipe before stealing the bike.
The attack left the victim with a laceration on his head.
A 16-year-old who fled on the moped was arrested that same day. The moped was recovered a few blocks away.
Police arrested 26-year-old Ramon Garcia-Disla Saturday and charged him with robbery, gang assault, and assault.
The NYPD is continuing to look for three more attackers.
🚨WANTED🚨for a ROBBERY that occurred in front of 718 Knickerbocker Ave.. #bushwick #brooklyn @NYPD83Pct On 3/28/19 @ 5:43PM 💰Reward up to $2500💰👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/zkyfF8tjO8— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 30, 2019
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
