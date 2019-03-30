robbery

2 charged after group brutally mugs teen for his moped in Bushwick, Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A second person was arrested Saturday in the brutal mugging of a teenager for his moped in Brooklyn.

The attack happened Thursday around 5:45 p.m. in front of 718 Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.

Police said a group of five men threatened a 17-year-old at knifepoint as he sat on his gas-powered moped. They struck the victim with a metal pipe before stealing the bike.

The attack left the victim with a laceration on his head.

A 16-year-old who fled on the moped was arrested that same day. The moped was recovered a few blocks away.

Police arrested 26-year-old Ramon Garcia-Disla Saturday and charged him with robbery, gang assault, and assault.

The NYPD is continuing to look for three more attackers.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

