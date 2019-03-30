2 charged after group brutally mugs teen for his moped in Bushwick, Brooklyn

🚨WANTED🚨for a ROBBERY that occurred in front of 718 Knickerbocker Ave.. #bushwick #brooklyn @NYPD83Pct On 3/28/19 @ 5:43PM 💰Reward up to $2500💰👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/zkyfF8tjO8