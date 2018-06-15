EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3606127" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stacey Sager reports from Mineola on the arrest of two protesters who placed bottles of liquid in front of the Legislature building

Two people are under arrest on Long Island, charged in connection with a bomb scare outside the Nassau County Legislature in Mineola.Authorities say 51-year-old Suzanne Myron and 32-year-old Stephen Figurasmith placed nearly 120 bottles of an unknown liquid in front of the building's main entrance during a protest Thursday.They were reportedly dressed like Jesus.Police say another 125 bottles were found in a nearby parking lot.The liquid turned out to be harmless, water with red food coloring. Lawyers for the suspects say the bottles were clearly labeled as not being dangerous.Figurasmith, a music teacher from Valley Stream, tells Eyewitness News it was an innocent protest being twisted."This was a non-violent symbolic act being totally misconstrued as something else," he said.Lawyers say they were protesting for the rights of inmates in Nassau County, for better pay for jobs they do while behind bars.Myron, of Woodbury, and Figurasmith are both charged with first-degree placing a false bomb. Neither has a criminal record.Prosecutors requested $5,000 bail, but the judge hiked it up dramatically to $50,000 bond."It is enormous, and that is obviously what was in the mindset of the judge, not with regard to what was in the mindset of the District Attorney's Office," defense attorney Ronald Nir said. "I requested either he be released or $2,500 bail, both of which were denied. And he then raised it tenfold over what the People requested."----------