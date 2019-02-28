2 men busted for following Americana Manhasset shoppers home to steal expensive purchases, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Two men are under arrest on Long Island after allegedly following shoppers home from a mall to steal expensive items they had just bought.

By Eyewitness News
Updated 14 minutes ago
MANHASSET, Long Island (WABC) -- Two men are under arrest on Long Island after allegedly following shoppers home from a mall to steal expensive items they had just bought.

Authorities say 28-year-old Jarry Gonzales-Ramos and 33-year-old Andres Quintero-Mendoza engaged in a scheme where they would stakeout the Americana Manhasset shopping center, find shoppers who had just made expensive purchases and then follow them home to steal the items.

Louis Vuitton handbags and Apple laptops were among the items the duo stole during four reported incidents between October 2018 and January 2019, police say.

Officials say the suspects broke into cars to steal the items during three of the incidents and walked right into the garage of a home in another.

Gonzales-Ramos and Quintero-Mendoza are charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief and petit larceny.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related topics:
manhassetnassau countytheftburglarymallshopping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NY leaders urge Amazon to reconsider canceling Queens move
Updated an hour ago
Repairs complete, service restored after LIRR crash
Updated 10 minutes ago
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Transformer explosion causes power outage in Dyker Heights
Updated 5 minutes ago
Reunited! Beloved 'bodega cat' stolen from Bronx deli returned
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Baby killed after driver crashes into shopping cart
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
Video: Man opens fire on busy Bronx street with child nearby
Updated 2 hours ago
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
1 dead, 10 hurt including firefighters in Staten Island fire
More TOP STORIES News