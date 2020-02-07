2 charged with murder in 2019 fatal shooting of a man on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Two men are in police custody in connection with a November homicide on Long Island where a man was found shot to death.

After an investigation, police arrested 26-year-old Kadeem Lewis and a homeless man, 33-year-old Richard Ford, who have both been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Jose Leonardo Sanchez.

According to police, officers responded to the shot spotter activation system on Burnett Street in Hempstead just before 2:30 a.m. on November 25, 2019.

Upon arrival, officers found Sanchez lying on the ground and transported him to a local hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

Further details of the crime and a potential motive have not been released.

