2 Chicago police officers fatally struck by train

Two Chicago police officers were struck and killed by a South Shore Line train Monday evening on the city's South Side, sources said.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the train tracks near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove, where they gave chase to a suspect. While they were investigating, they were struck and killed instantly, Johnson said.Johnson identified the officers as 37-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo and 31-year-old Conrad Gary. He said Gary had been on the force for 18 months and Marmolejo for two and a half years.Johnson said 2018 has been an "immensely difficult" year for the Chicago Police Department in terms of officers killed in the line of duty, as well as an uptick in officer suicides. He noted it's been a particularly difficult year for the 5th District."Pray for the families of these two heroic young men, pray for the 5th District who, even tonight, will stop at nothing to safeguard the community," he said.Mayor Rahm Emanuel said both men were fathers and had young families, and expressed his condolences to those families in the week before the Christmas holiday.Johnson said a weapon was recovered at the scene and a person of interest is in custody and being questioned.The officers have not yet been identified.As a result of the incident, all power was shut down on the Metra Electric District Line from 69th Street to 115th Street.Cooper said Electric District service in both directions would likely be down for "quite some time."At about 9 p.m., South Shore Line officials said passengers from eastbound Train 119 will be bused to Hegewisch Station, where they can board a train to their final destinations. Westbound passengers have been moved to Train 222 and will depart Hegewisch Station when tracks open, officials said.