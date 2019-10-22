2 children among 3 injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people, including two children, were injured in a fire that tore through an apartment building in Brooklyn Monday.The flames broke out around 4 p.m on the top floor of six-story building on Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush.The FDNY says three victims were rushed to Kings County Hospital. A woman is listed in critical condition while the two children are in stable condition.Authorities say one of the victims was found in a hallway that leads to the bedroom, while the other two were located in the bedroom.No firefighters were injured.----------