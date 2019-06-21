2 children among 9 hurt when SUV jumps curb, overturns in the Bronx

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A car jumped a curb and overturned in the Bronx Friday afternoon, leaving at least nine people -- including a 2-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy -- hurt.

It happened on Southern Boulevard in the Belmont section.

Six pedestrians, including the toddler, were injured. Three people in the SUV, including the 11-year-old, were also hurt.

Video from the Citizen App showed the Honda CRV overturned on the sidewalk surrounded by first responders.

All the victims were transported to area hospitals with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

