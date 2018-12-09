2 children dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building

Two children were killed when a massive fire burned through a Brooklyn building Saturday night.The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. on the second floor of a three-story residential building at 165 Schaefer Street in Bushwick.It was placed under control about an hour later.The two children, an 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at Wyckoff Hospital.The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.An adult removed from the home, a 53-year-old man, is listed in stable condition at the hospital. Two other adults suffered minor injuries.Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.----------