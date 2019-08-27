2 children killed in Dayton, Ohio crash involving stolen police car

DAYTON, Ohio -- At least two children have died after a crash involving a stolen police car in Dayton, Ohio on Monday, police said.

Officers were first called to a home for a reported stabbing, but when they arrived, the suspect fled. A short time later, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a tree, reports WDTN.

Riverside police responded, and the suspect sped off in a Riverside police cruiser. Police said the suspect collided with two different vehicles carrying a total of eleven people in Dayton.

"There were at least two other occupied vehicles involved in this incident. There were at least 11 removals from those other two vehicles to several different hospitals. At this point in time we know at least three are in life threatening condition. So at this point in time we have our homicide unit out here. We have a crash reconstruction unit out here. So we're pretty early on in our investigation," said Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson, Dayton police assistant chief of operation.

The suspect is in custody and is being treated for his injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiotraffic fatalitieschild killedu.s. & worldstolen carcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men fatally shot in Queens, witnesses say gunman returned
Dozens of accusers to speak at hearing after Epstein's death
Source: Prostitute arrested in death of chef found in Queens
AccuWeather: Increasing clouds
Tropical Storm Dorian gathering strength, on path to Puerto Rico
New video of man wanted in stabbing, attempted sex assault
Bronx father involved in twins' hot car deaths due in court
Show More
Gunman with rifle opens fire at New Jersey bus stop
High risk for rip currents at the Jersey shore
Bicyclist critically hurt after hitting pedestrian, 77, in Central Park
NYPD: Robbery suspect returns to NYC store to spray produce
2 killed, 4 hurt when out-of-control car slams into utility poles
More TOP STORIES News