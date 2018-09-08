UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are searching for two con artists who robbed an elderly woman on the Upper East Side.
Investigators said the thieves told the woman that one of her family members was arrested in Florida and needed bail money.
The suspects showed up to the woman's home on East 62nd street twice in late July to collect the cash, police said.
According to police, the 89-year-old woman handed them more than $37,000.
The identity of the two thieves are listed as followed:
1. Male, 5'5"-5'7", approximately 200 lbs.
2. Male, thin build, beard, 160 lbs., 23 to 27 years old.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
