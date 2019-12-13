2 construction workers rescued after lift tilted into Harlem building

HAPPENING NOW: 2 workers rescued from side of building 118th and 5th ave. One appeared alert in back of this ambulance. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/WiVqhJ9tGt — Mike Marza (@mikemarzaABC7) December 13, 2019

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY rescued two construction workers in Harlem when the lift they were using apparently tilted onto a building.It happened on West 118th Street near 5th Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.The workers were in a boom lift 50 feet in the air in a vacant lot between two buildings apparently installing siding material on one of the buildings.The boom lift became unstable and swayed into the building next door.Both workers were rescued in a few minutes by firefighters on an extended ladder.The workers were taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The worksite is now shut down and there is an investigation into the incident.----------