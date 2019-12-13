2 construction workers rescued after lift tilted into Manhattan building

HAPPENING NOW: 2 workers rescued from side of building 118th and 5th ave. One appeared alert in back of this ambulance. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/WiVqhJ9tGt — Mike Marza (@mikemarzaABC7) December 13, 2019

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY rescued two construction workers in Harlem when the lift they were using apparently tilted onto a building.It happened on West 118th Street near 5th Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Friday.The workers were in a boom lift 50 feet in the air in a vacant lot between two buildings apparently installing siding material on one of the buildings.The boom lift became unstable and swayed into the building next door.Both workers were rescued by firefighters on an extended ladder.They were taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The work site is now shut down, and there is an investigation into the incident.----------