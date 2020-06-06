George Floyd

George Floyd protests: 2 NYPD officers suspended for violence toward protesters

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two police officers were suspended without pay for violent misconduct toward protesters that was caught on video last weekend, the NYPD announced Saturday.

In the first instance, an officer who was seen on video pushing a woman to the ground on May 29 in Brooklyn has been suspended without pay. In addition, a supervisor who was on the scene will be transferred.

On May 30, another officer who was seen pulling down an individual's face mask in Brooklyn and spraying pepper spray at him has been suspended without pay.

Both cases have been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action, authorities say.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the incidents are disturbing and run counter to the principles of NYPD training, as well as the mission of public safety.

"The actions by these officers stand apart from the restrained work of the thousands of other officers who have worked tirelessly to protect those who are peacefully protesting and keep all New Yorkers safe," he said in a statement.

