2 critical, at least 1 in custody in shooting near Bronx deli

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Two people were critically injured in a shooting near a Bronx deli Thursday afternoon.The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at Elliot Place and Walton Avenue.The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, but police say two victims were rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.One person was seeing being taken into custody, put into a police car in handcuffs.Authorities also say one handgun was recovered.There was a large police presence at the scene, which stretched around the block from the shooting location where it is believed the weapon was found.----------