2 critically injured in 3-alarm Manhattan fire

Two people were critically injured when a three-alarm fire tore through a building in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. at 113 Mott Street in Chinatown.More than 100 firemen responded to the four-story building as flames and smoke poured out several windows.The victims were said to be civilians who suffered critical injuries.