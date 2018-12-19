2 critically injured in 3-alarm Manhattan fire

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two people were critically injured when a three-alarm fire tore through a building in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. at 113 Mott Street in Chinatown.

More than 100 firemen responded to the four-story building as flames and smoke poured out several windows.

The victims were said to be civilians who suffered critical injuries.

