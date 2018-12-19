2 critically injured in 3-alarm Manhattan fire

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Two people were critically injured when a three-alarm fire tore through a building in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.
The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. at 113 Mott Street in Chinatown.
More than 100 firemen responded to the four-story building as flames and smoke poured out several windows.
The victims were said to be civilians who suffered critical injuries.
Stay with abc7ny for the latest on this breaking story.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube