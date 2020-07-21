2 critically injured in jet ski crash in Bronx marina

COUNTRY CLUB, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were injured when two jet skis crashed into each other in the Bronx on Monday night.The incident was reported at a private marina around 8:45 p.m. near Outlook and Griswold avenues.Police say two people were rescued from the water by a private vessel and taken to Jacobi Medical Center.The NYPD, FDNY and the coast Guard all responded to the crash.The investigation is ongoing.This is the second jet ski accident in this location in roughly two years. In August of 2018, a 30-year-old man was killed when the jet ski he was driving struck a docked boat.----------