2 dead, 1 injured in Bronx domestic dispute

THE BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Two people are dead and one person was critically injured after a domestic dispute in the Bronx.It happened Saturday afternoon on Belmont Avenue near East 181 Street in the Belmont section.It is currently unclear what led to the dispute and how the victims were killed.One person is currently being treated at St Barnabas Hospital.Police have not released the names of the victims.Police have not indicated whether or not a person is in custody.This is a breaking news story.