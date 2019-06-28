2 dead, 1 seriously injured after small plane crashes into North Carolina home

HOPE MILLS, North Carolina -- Two people are dead and another is injured following a plane crash Thursday night.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. near US 301 south.

According to State Highway Patrol, a single-engine civilian plane crashed into a home on Pasadena Avenue.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The pilot and one occupant of the home were killed; they were pronounced dead on scene.



Another person in the home was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

Their identities have not been released.

Jennifer Kelton, who lives about 50 yards away from the crash site, told ABC11's Morgan Norwood her family was sitting down to dinner when they heard the plane pass by and then heard an explosion.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw footage of Chopper11HD over the scene of a deadly plane crash in Hope Mills



"I never heard anything that loud," she said. "It really did buzz over the roof."

Kelton said the residents were "very good people."

"It's so very, very unfortunate, and I'm just praying or their family."

Neighbors told ABC11's Akilah Davis that they heard the crash and went out to see what happened and saw the small aircraft had crashed into a home.

They said they heard the plane struggling and the engine sputtering.

"It was a double-wide modular home, and it (the plane) came in and it took the whole back of the house out," eyewtiness Kenny Oxendine said.

Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hope millscumberland countyfayettevillefayetteville newsairplaneplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI mom accused of killing 2-year-old twins due in court
Fire burns through bakery in Queens
Certain dog food linked to serious form of canine heart disease
Search on for 2 men wanted in Queens brutal subway assault
1 dead in accident on Long Island Expressway in Queens
50 years since Stonewall riots, security tight for Pride March
More than 100 NYC students defy odds to graduate while homeless
Show More
AccuWeather: Not too humid, but hot temps to start weekend
Opening statements expected in fatal Bronx school stabbing
People warned to stay out of NJ's largest lake
FACT CHECK: Claims from night 2 of Democratic debate opener
Serenity now: Seinfeld experience coming to NYC this fall
More TOP STORIES News