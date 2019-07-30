Mississippi Walmart shooting: 2 dead; police officer, suspect shot

Police officers stand outside a Walmart store, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Southaven, Miss. (Adrian Sainz/AP Photo)

Authorities say a gunman fatally shot two people and wounded a police officer before he was shot and arrested Tuesday at a Walmart in northern Mississippi.

The gunman was shot by a Southaven Police officer and was hospitalized in unknown condition, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told WATN-TV.

WREG-TV reports both of the people who died Tuesday morning were Walmart employees. WHBQ-TV reports one person was found dead in the store and another found dead in the parking lot.
For customers and bystanders, the shooting turned a sleepy early morning into a panic at the Walmart Supercenter in Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.

Carlos Odom, 35, said he usually comes to the Walmart to visit his cousin, who works there, and was leaving at about 6:30 a.m. when he heard more than a dozen shots.

"I just hear gunshots," Odom said. "Pow. Pow. Pow. Pow. Pow."

"When the cops run into the Walmart, you hear more gunshots," Odom said. "After that, it stopped."

Odom said he ran out into the parking lot and later spoke by phone with his cousin, who told him one of the victims was an employee, and the gunman worked there as well.

Phil Cox, 70, said had just bought some nasal spray and was in the parking lot when he thought he heard a gunshot, and then saw a man run into the store. He got into his truck to leave as police began arriving.

"Everything went crazy at that point," Cox said, expressing sympathy for employees. "It's just hard to believe what happened here, but it seems like it's happening everywhere."

The Walmart is in a large shopping complex at a busy exit off Interstate 55 in Southaven, a suburb of 55,000 people which lies just south of the state line from Memphis, Tennessee. A massive police presence surrounded the store Tuesday morning, with a large part of the parking lot blocked off by yellow crime tape. Reporters saw employees gather in a circle and pray after the shooting, as police continued to swarm the scene.

A woman answering the phone at the Southaven Police Department Tuesday morning said "we have ongoing emergencies" and no one was available to provide information.

Walmart did not immediately respond to phone calls and online requests for information early Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shootingu.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in back, gunman caught on camera in Bronx
Woman dies after being struck, dragged on LI; driver arrested
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Jury finds Katy Perry hit copied gospel rap song
Teen injured by bison in North Dakota national park
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid
5 boaters rescued in water off City Island
Show More
What to know ahead of this week's Democratic debates
Democratic Debate: The Countdown looks at round 2
Democratic debate: List of candidates who made it in
Cardi B, Bernie Sanders team up for voting video
Car ends up standing on its front end after Parkway crash
More TOP STORIES News