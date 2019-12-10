2 dead, 3 hospitalized in apparent drug overdose in Red Bank, NJ

RED BANK, New Jersey -- Two people are dead and three others hospitalized in what authorities say was an apparent drug overdose in a home in Red Bank.Police were called to the home on Bank Street early Sunday morning.The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says a 35-year-old and a 29-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are not known.Authorities have not released any names.Officials are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine the cause of death. However, foul play is not suspected.----------