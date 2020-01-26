shooting

2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Two people are dead and seven people have been injured following a shooting at a South Carolina bar.

The Darlington County coroner tells news outlets the shooting took place early Sunday at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville.

The conditions of those wounded weren't immediately clear.

No additional details have been released. Mac's Lounge also serves as a music venue. Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinabarshooting
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police investigating after pregnant woman shot in Queens
2 men charged in fatal drive-by shooting on NJ highway
NJ shoplifting suspect killed after chase, shooting at officers
Man shot, bystander injured during dispute in the Bronx
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, child injured after shooting at Orange County home
Search on for 2 after alleged hate crime against transgender woman
Woman's teeth knocked out in violent NYC home break-in: NYPD
Good Samaritan trying to help teen driver killed on highway
4th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Police investigating after pregnant woman shot in Queens
3rd person dies in NJ in 1 week after falling through ice
Show More
AccuWeather: Mix of clouds and sun on a blustery Sunday
16-year-old girl shot in head while riding in car in Connecticut
US soldier dies in rollover crash in Syria: Defense Department
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
Patio furniture flies off roof, injuring 1 person in NYC
More TOP STORIES News