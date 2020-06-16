2 dead, 8 injured when van crashes into tree in Rockland County

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Two people were killed and eight were injured when a van crashed into a tree in Rockland County.

The crash was reported Monday afternoon after 4 p.m. on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

Officials say there were a total of 10 people in the vehicle when it struck the tree.

Some of those injuries are considered to be serious.

It is not yet clear what caused the van to lose control.

Few other details were released.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new cityrockland countycar crashfatal crashtraffic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD disbanding anti-crime unit, another officer disciplined
Hamptons supervisors challenge Gov. Cuomo on violations claims
19-year-old charged with murder after woman found dead in park
Former eBay execs charged with cyberstalking after allegedly harrassing couple
What to do if you're still missing your stimulus money
2 men charged in $280,000 heist at NYC racetrack
Police respond to multiple bear sightings in New Jersey
Show More
Woman intentionally coughed on in NYC bagel shop speaks out
From banning chokeholds to releasing IDs, tri-state announces new police reforms
AccuWeather: More pleasant sunshine on Tuesday
Woman goes home after spending 6 weeks fighting COVID-19
Coronavirus Updates: 5 NY regions enter Phase 3, NJ begins Stage 2
More TOP STORIES News