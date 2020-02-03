2 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas -- Two people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Monday afternoon.

The Texas A&M-Commerce Police Department tweeted about the shooting around 11 a.m.



Officers are stationed throughout the campus, officials said. The precautionary shelter-in-place was lifted after a few hours, but Pride Rock and the surrounding areas are still blocked off.

Students who were displaced during the shooting can go to the Rayburn Student Center.





Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.

Commerce is around 65 miles northeast of Dallas.
