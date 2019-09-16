2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Greene, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating an apparent murder- suicide in Brooklyn.

Police were called to the apartment on Clermont Avenue in Fort Greene just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Neighbors reported hearing arguing and gunshots.

When law enforcement got inside the apartment, they found a 44-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man.

Both had been shot in the head.

Police believe the man shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

The identity of the victim and gunman have not yet been released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort greenebrooklynnew york cityshootingmurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into front of Brooklyn funeral home, flees
6-year-old escapes attempted abduction in Howell
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants are now on strike
Deck collapses during 85-year-old's birthday party in NJ
AccuWeather: Showers first - then a dry week
Company that made billions selling OxyContin files for bankruptcy
Show More
Father of 3 killed in Brooklyn crash
Must-read stories from the weekend
Cuomo announces action to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes in NY
At least 21 injured in deck collapse at Jersey Shore home
Woman dreams she swallowed ring, wakes up to find she did
More TOP STORIES News