2 dead in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting; Manhunt underway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A shooting at a Sacramento mall Friday killed two people and police were looking for the attacker, authorities said.

Shots were reported shortly after 6 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall, police spokesman Karl Chan said.

One person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, fire officials told KPIX-TV. Police confirmed Saturday that the second victim had died.

The crowded mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Police later said the suspect had fled.

"We can confirm at this point that this does appear to be an isolated incident and not the result of an active shooter," Chan said at a news conference.

Other details of the shooting weren't immediately released but Chan urged people who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward and said the mall's security camera footage will be examined by homicide detectives.

"We do know that the mall does have a pretty robust surveillance footage," he said.

Gun assaults and homicides have surged in the California capitol, as well as in Los Angeles and other cities. About 40 homicides have been reported this year.

"We are deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence in Sacramento and other cities during the pandemic, and have supported increasing our efforts to reach young people at risk," Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted. "A gun is never the answer."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiafatal shootingmallu.s. & worldblack friday
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Business Saturday more important than ever amid pandemic
1 stabbed in food court altercation during Black Friday shopping rush
Vanderbilt woman may become first to play in Power 5 conference football game
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cooler
Holiday tradition drawing crowds - but with a big adjustment
Phones can now notify users of COVID exposure risk
Tribute celebrating life of David Dinkins to be held in NYC
Show More
Retired Zappos CEO dies at 46
Queens restaurant busted for operating illegal bottle club with nearly 80 people
Milwaukee County vote recount gives Biden small boost over Trump
COVID Live Updates: Cases in US likely 8 times higher than reported, CDC says
Police officer suffers head injury during arrest on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News