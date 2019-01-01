Authorities say two people are dead after a boating accident in Westchester County Tuesday morning.Local fishermen found an overturned boat at the Muscoot Reservoir in Goldens Bridge at about 7 a.m., according to State Police Captain David Atkins.State police arrived on the scene and confirmed the two deaths.The identities of the victims have not been released.Atkins said it is not clear whether there were any other victims.The incident is under investigation by the State Police and the Department of Environmental Protection Police.----------