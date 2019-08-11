2 dead after car crashes, bursts into flames on Henry Hudson Parkway

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed in a fiery accident on the Henry Hudson Parkway early Sunday.
Police say the car was traveling south at about 3:45 a.m. when it left the road, hit a tree and burst into flames near West 96th Street.
Lanes were blocked in both directions on the roadway in the vicinity around the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
