2 dead in house fire in Monroe, Orange County

Shirleen Allicot has details on the blaze that destroyed a home.

MONROE, New York (WABC) --
New York State Police confirm that a large house fire left two people dead in Monroe, Orange County.

The blaze broke out at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday in the unit block of Elm Road.

A neighbor reported hearing an explosion around the time the fire erupted.

Cell phone video from an eyewitness showed the home fully engulfed in flames.

State police say two people were found dead in the home.

Their names have not been released.

Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

