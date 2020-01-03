2 dead after fire burns through apartment building in Bayonne, NJ

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in his 70s and a woman were killed in a second alarm fire that burned through an apartment building in Bayonne, New Jersey, leaving dozens homeless.The blaze was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday at 3 Islandview Court.Firefighters encountered heavy fire on the third floor when they arrived at the three-story building.The fire quickly went to a second alarm.After knocking down the initial flames, crews spent several hours battling hot spots that continued to flare throughout the third floor."The fire entered the cockloft, it was difficult for us to access due to it being a rain roof, or a second roof placed over the building," said Chief Keith Weaver, Bayonne Fire Department.Firefighters pulled the man from the fire, and found a woman in the bedroom of the apartment where the fire broke out.Both victims were rushed to Bayonne Medical Center, but did not survive.A third person refused medical attention at the scene.Officials say the residents of 54 apartment units have been left homeless as a result of the blaze."Any displaced occupants are under the care of Bayonne OEM and the Red Cross and we will be setting up shelters in conjunction with the Bayonne Board of Education," Weaver said.Fire investigators remain on the scene working to determine what sparked the deadly fire.----------