2 dead, service suspended after New Jersey Transit train hits car

MIDDLESEX, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead and service is suspended on the Raritan Valley Line after a New Jersey Transit train hit a car in Middlesex Friday morning.

The 8:12 a.m. train out of Newark was headed to High Bridge when it struck the vehicle at the Cedar Avenue crossing just after 8 a.m.

New Jersey Transit police confirm two people inside the car are deceased.

The train was carrying a total of 30 people, including crew members.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Raritan Valley service is suspended in both directions between Plainfield and Raritan.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

