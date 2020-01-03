2 dead, service suspended after New Jersey Transit train hits car

MIDDLESEX, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead and service is suspended on the Raritan Valley Line after a New Jersey Transit train hit a car in Middlesex Friday morning.The 8:12 a.m. train out of Newark was headed to High Bridge when it struck the vehicle at the Cedar Avenue crossing just after 8 a.m.New Jersey Transit police confirm two people inside the car are deceased.The train was carrying a total of 30 people, including crew members.No other injuries were immediately reported.Raritan Valley service is suspended in both directions between Plainfield and Raritan.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------