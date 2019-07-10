1 child, 2 adults dead after fire burns through Queens home

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A fast-moving house fire in Queens Wednesday left two adults and one child dead. Four others critically injured.The two-alarm fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. at a home on 93rd Street in Elmhurst.Over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to the scene and pulled residents from the rear of the home.It took about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.93rd Street has been shut down between 23rd and 24th Avenues for the fire department activity.----------