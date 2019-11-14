2 deadly fires in 3 days 1 mile apart in Long Island town

By
BAYVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Officials in one Long Island town are investigating two deadly fires in three days.

In the most recent incident, fire tore through the home on Bayville Avenue in Bayville, and officials discovered a person and two dogs dead inside.

It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators scoured the scene for hours, working with the fire marshal and homicide detectives to determine the unidentified person's cause of death.

The home is now boarded up.

Earlier this week, about a mile away, 94-year-old Sonia Baron was killed in a house fire on Bayville Park Avenue.

A man was outside the home yelling for crews to help his wheelchair bound wife, but it was too late.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of both fires, and the medical examiner is still working to identify the body found Wednesday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bayvillenassau countyfiredeadly firehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 6 shot in Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
American teacher found dead in Dominican Republic: Police
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
Video: Dirt bikers circle NYPD officer in gas station confrontation
New York names facilities that treated deadly superbug
Show More
NYPD officers dodge bullets outside NYC deli, 1 in custody
Search for woman who took 4 dogs from Bronx driveway
NYC launches new homeless program; Advocates call it 'chilling'
Teen arrested on hate crime charges in egg-throwing incidents
Driver charged with DUI after school bus crashes into ditch
More TOP STORIES News