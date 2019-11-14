2 deadly fires in 3 days 1 mile apart in Long Island town

BAYVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Officials in one Long Island town are investigating two deadly fires in three days.In the most recent incident, fire tore through the home on Bayville Avenue in Bayville, and officials discovered a person and two dogs dead inside.It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday.Investigators scoured the scene for hours, working with the fire marshal and homicide detectives to determine the unidentified person's cause of death.The home is now boarded up.Earlier this week, about a mile away, 94-year-old Sonia Baron was killed in a house fire on Bayville Park Avenue.A man was outside the home yelling for crews to help his wheelchair bound wife, but it was too late.He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of both fires, and the medical examiner is still working to identify the body found Wednesday.----------