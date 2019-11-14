2 deadly fires in 3 days in Bayville, Nassau County

BAYVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Officials in Bayville, Long Island are investigating two deadly fires in three days.In the most recent incident, fire tore through the home on Bayville Avenue and officials discovered a person dead inside.It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday.Investigators scoured the scene for hours, working with the fire marshal and homicide detectives to determine the unidentified person's cause of death.The home is now boarded up.Earlier this week, 94-year-old Sonia Baron was killed in a house fire on Bayville Park Avenue.A second person inside that home was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of both fires.----------