2 deadly fires in 3 days in Bayville, Nassau County

BAYVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Officials in Bayville, Long Island are investigating two deadly fires in three days.
In the most recent incident, fire tore through the home on Bayville Avenue and officials discovered a person dead inside.
It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators scoured the scene for hours, working with the fire marshal and homicide detectives to determine the unidentified person's cause of death.
The home is now boarded up.
Earlier this week, 94-year-old Sonia Baron was killed in a house fire on Bayville Park Avenue.
A second person inside that home was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of both fires.
