No arrests after 2 deadly shootings in 2 days in Newark, New Jersey

By and Eyewitness News
CLINTON HILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating two shootings in Newark in less than two days that have left two people dead and five wounded.

The latest shooting happened Tuesday night at a barbershop on Clinton Place.

The Essex County Prosecutor's office said three people were shot shortly before 8:40 p.m. at the Cut Creator's Enterprise.



One person was killed. Another is said to be hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials have not said how the third person is doing.

Newark Police say an officer was assaulted while attempting to control a crowd that gathered at the scene.

On Monday night, four were people shot - one fatally - in the 100 block of South 8th Street.

An eyewitness said it sounded like a gun battle, with multiple people firing.

No arrests or suspects have been announced in either shooting.

That means Newark Police are still searching for what could turn out to be multiple gunmen.
Related topics:
newarkessex countynew jerseyfatal shootinghomicide investigationshooting
