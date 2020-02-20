2 deceased newborns discovered at New Jersey recycling center

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two deceased newborns were discovered Wednesday in a recycling center in New Jersey.Authorities discovered the unidentified newborns at a facility on Industrial Drive.New Brunswick police responded to the commercial business just after 9 a.m. and recovered the first newborn.The investigation at the facility led to the recovery of a second newborn approximately six hours later.Autopsies are pending by Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Raymond Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200, or Det. Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, at (732) 745-4060.----------