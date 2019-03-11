2 detained in connection with girl's body found on hiking trail in California

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities are working to identify the girl whose body was found in Hacienda Heights Tuesday.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, California -- Two people have been detained in connection with a girl whose body was found on a Hacienda Heights hiking trail, the sheriff's department said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the girl's identity as 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones of Los Angeles County.

"Investigators have detained two persons of interest in this case and they are actively continuing their investigation," the sheriff's department wrote in a press release.

Trinity Love Jones has been identified as the girl portrayed in a sketch after her body was found near a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.

Trinity Love Jones has been identified as the girl portrayed in a sketch after her body was found near a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.



The identity of the two people has not been released.

The announcement came hours after a local family came forward identifying the girl as Trinity. The sheriff's department said later Sunday night that the county medical examiner had confirmed that identity.
A sketch shows a girl whose body was found on a trail in Hacienda Heights on March 5, 2019.

A sketch shows a girl whose body was found on a trail in Hacienda Heights on March 5, 2019.



The family put up a makeshift memorial for Trinity near where her body was found in a rollaway duffel bag on March 5.

Antonio Jones, who said he is Trinity's father, described the girl as "fun, loving, big heart, bubbly."
"Little girl could've been whatever she wanted to be in life," he said.

The memorial at the site is adorned with balloons and teddy bears and declares "Rest In Heaven Our Trinity Love Jones."

Her body was found on a hiking trail south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive.

Officials said it appeared the body had been pushed off the edge of the roadway down an embankment onto an equestrian trail within 24 hours of the discovery by local workers doing maintenance on the trail.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner's office later ruled her death a homicide. The exact cause of death is being withheld.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
californiahomicide investigationchild killedbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
United plane from Newark catches fire, lands in Houston
2 men extricated from overturned car after Brooklyn crash
Recall of some Chef Boyardee microwaveable meals
AccuWeather: Windy Monday
No shooter found after police swarm hospital in Westchester County
Accused lookout in robbery that led to NYPD death due in court
House fire kills 2 women in Patchogue, man pulled to safety
Show More
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Police: Man robs woman in doorway of Bronx apartment
Numerous residents evacuated after Queens transformer fire
Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at zoo
More TOP STORIES News