2 drivers arrested after Kips Bay crash, 1 injured

Two drivers were charged with driving with suspended licenses following a car crash in Kips Bay Their vehicles, a Kia sedan and a Mercury Mountaineer SUV, collided while traveling north on Third Avenue near East 31st Street at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.The Kia's 29-year-old driver hit the brakes, the SUV's 34-year-old driver tried to swerve out of the way, but ended up sideswiping the Kia.The SUV then struck a traffic light pole and a garbage can.The garbage can then struck a 29-year-old pedestrian. She was knocked to the ground by the force of the impact.The pedestrian, the SUV driver, and his passenger were all treated at Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Both drivers were charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.----------