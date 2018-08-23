2 drivers arrested after Kips Bay crash, 1 injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Two drivers were charged with driving with suspended licenses.

Eyewitness News
KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two drivers were charged with driving with suspended licenses following a car crash in Kips Bay.

Their vehicles, a Kia sedan and a Mercury Mountaineer SUV, collided while traveling north on Third Avenue near East 31st Street at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The Kia's 29-year-old driver hit the brakes, the SUV's 34-year-old driver tried to swerve out of the way, but ended up sideswiping the Kia.

The SUV then struck a traffic light pole and a garbage can.

The garbage can then struck a 29-year-old pedestrian. She was knocked to the ground by the force of the impact.

The pedestrian, the SUV driver, and his passenger were all treated at Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentcrashMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 injured when SUV jumps curb on Manhattan's East Side
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 injured in Edison tractor-trailer crash
2 sought in shooting at UES building from across river
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Staten Island loses to Hawaii 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Show More
Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News