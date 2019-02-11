2 drivers facing DWI charges after Bronx chain-reaction crash, 8 hurt

One person was critically injured and seven others were also hurt.

Eyewitness News
BAYCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
Police say they now believe the drivers behind a chain-reaction crash in the Bronx were drunk.

Authorities say two BMWs were speeding on the New England Thruway when a white BMW hit a black Kia near Baychester Avenue.

The Kia then crashed into the back of a Honda, which then hit a gray BMW.

The 68-year-old driver of the Kia is now in critical condition, and seven other people were hurt.

Christopher Coates, 31, of Peekskill, was driving the gray BMW. Jahmeik White, 23, of the Bronx, was driving the white BMW.

Both were charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Speed was also believed to be a factor in the crash.

