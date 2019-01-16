A 22-year-old man was fatally struck by two cars on Long Island, and police are searching for both drivers who they say exited their vehicles before fleeing the scene.Authorities say 22-year-old Taekwon Campbell had just left a friend's house and was walking on Lowell Avenue in Central Islip when he hit around 1:30 a.m. on January 1.Suffolk County police released video of the incident.Both vehicles stopped after striking the man, police said, and people got out of both cars and looked at the man before returning to their vehicles and fleeing the scene.Campbell's relatives are desperate for justice, and they are calling for the drivers to turn themselves in while hoping the video will prompt witnesses to come forward.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS----------