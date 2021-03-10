2 firefighters hurt battling house fire in New Jersey

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two firefighters were injured battling a second alarm house fire in Hackensack, Bergen County.

The fire broke out in an unoccupied home just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Video showed heavy damage to the house on Ames Street.

One firefighter was hurt after falling through the second floor and suffering minor burns.

Another also suffered minor burns in the home.

Both firefighters were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for evaluation.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

More TOP STORIES News