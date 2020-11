2 firefighters hurt, extension cord causes NYC fire that destroyed 3 homes

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Flames tore through a row of attached homes in the Bronx.Citizen App captured the dramatic video of the fire early Monday around 1:30 a.m.The fire broke out inside a home on Harding Avenue in the Throggs Neck section.The flames quickly spread to two other attached homes.It took an hour and a half for firefighters to get the three-alarm blaze under control, as the winds whipped into the morning hours.Two firefighters are being treated for minor injuries.The FDNY determined that the fire originated from an extension cord. A smoke alarm was present and operational.----------