2 firefighters hurt, extension cord causes NYC fire that destroyed 3 homes

By Eyewitness News
THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Flames tore through a row of attached homes in the Bronx.

Citizen App captured the dramatic video of the fire early Monday around 1:30 a.m.

The fire broke out inside a home on Harding Avenue in the Throggs Neck section.

The flames quickly spread to two other attached homes.

It took an hour and a half for firefighters to get the three-alarm blaze under control, as the winds whipped into the morning hours.

Two firefighters are being treated for minor injuries.

The FDNY determined that the fire originated from an extension cord. A smoke alarm was present and operational.

