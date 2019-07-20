2 firefighters injured after massive fire breaks out at Bronx auto body shop

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- Two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out an auto body shop in the Bronx.
The four-alarm fire broke out just after 6 p.m. at the shop on 1857 Carter Ave in Mount Hope.
The FDNY says heavy clutter conditions inside the shop may have fueled the flames.
There is no word on the conditions of the two firefighters.
