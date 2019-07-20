2 firefighters injured after massive fire breaks out at Bronx auto body shop

By Eyewitness News
MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- Two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out an auto body shop in the Bronx.

The four-alarm fire broke out just after 6 p.m. at the shop on 1857 Carter Ave in Mount Hope.

The FDNY says heavy clutter conditions inside the shop may have fueled the flames.

There is no word on the conditions of the two firefighters.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount hopenew york citybronxfirefirefighter injuredfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman stabbed in neck with needle in NYC bank
Monmouth scraps 6 races amid heat, protests; Haskell to run at night
AccuWeather Alert: Sweltering heat, humidity continues into Sunday
Boy loses arm after man hands him firework on 10th birthday
Man scales building to reach mom's 15th-floor apartment during fire
2 NYC correction officers charged after shooting near go-go bar
Police watching 10-to-12-foot shark spotted off Long Island
Show More
7-Eleven pledges $7,100 college fund to baby born on 7-11
Manhunt after NC woman, Australian boyfriend murdered in Canada
Nation celebrates 50th anniversary of 1st lunar footsteps
Bones of dozens found beneath Vatican college: Expert
Police: Missing man last seen at Long Island restaurant
More TOP STORIES News