2 firefighters, resident hurt in 4-alarm fire in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) --Three people were injured when a four-alarm fire tore through a home in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.
The flames broke out at a home on 63rd Street in Bensonhurst around 3:15 p.m.
Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.
Two firefighters and one resident were hurt. Thankfully, the injuries are said to be minor.
A fire truck headed to the scene was involved in a minor accident at East 7th Street and Avenue K in Midwood.
Both the fire truck and the other vehicle involved in the crash ended up going through some hedges and onto a person's lawn.
The injuries were said to be minor in the accident, as well.
