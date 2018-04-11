2 firefighters, resident hurt in 4-alarm fire in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3328856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fire truck headed to the scene was involved in a minor accident at East 7th Street and Avenue K in Midwood.

Three people were injured when a four-alarm fire tore through a home in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.The flames broke out at a home on 63rd Street in Bensonhurst around 3:15 p.m.Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.Two firefighters and one resident were hurt. Thankfully, the injuries are said to be minor.A fire truck headed to the scene was involved in a minor accident at East 7th Street and Avenue K in Midwood.Both the fire truck and the other vehicle involved in the crash ended up going through some hedges and onto a person's lawn.The injuries were said to be minor in the accident, as well.----------